Century Capital Management LLC Sells 30,339 Shares of Team, Inc. (TISI)

Century Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,339 shares during the period. Century Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Team worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Team by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Team by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,284,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Team by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Team by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Team by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 801,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 205,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) traded down 0.19% on Monday, reaching $25.75. 124,096 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $767.71 million. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Team had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $286.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About Team

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

