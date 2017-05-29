Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 37,200 Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Central European Media Enterprises were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CETV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,251,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) traded up 2.50% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,730 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $592.13 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Central European Media Enterprises had a negative net margin of 28.26% and a negative return on equity of 157.82%. The firm had revenue of $135 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CETV. Zacks Investment Research cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Central European Media Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Daniel Penn sold 10,163 shares of Central European Media Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $30,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company’s assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia.

