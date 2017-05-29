Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Price

News stories about Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Realty Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.38 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 61 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cedar Realty Trust Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -666.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cedar-realty-trust-cdr-receives-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-38-updated-updated.html.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,633,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,629.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abraham Eisenstat acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,628.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,725 shares of company stock worth $218,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 61 operating properties (excluding properties held for sale) totaling approximately 9.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.