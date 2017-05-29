Favorable Media Coverage Unlikely to Impact CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Share Price

News articles about CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd earned a news sentiment score of 0.34 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the closed-end fund an impact score of 37 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) opened at 7.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

