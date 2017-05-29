Cathay General Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. 281,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 61,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,472,648.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,246.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,128. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $37.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.