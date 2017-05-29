Cathay General Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.79. 281,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 61,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $2,472,648.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,246.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,128. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $37.00 price target on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.