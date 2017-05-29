Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Saturday, April 29th. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $111.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) opened at 105.66 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $62.24 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post $4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently -2,369.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

