Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Casey’s General Stores, Inc. operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in Midwestern states, primarily Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. The stores carry a broad selection of food (including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts and sandwiches), beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other non-food items. In addition, all stores offer gasoline for sale on a self-service basis. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $115.00 target price on Casey's General Stores and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Casey's General Stores to a top pick rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded Casey's General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.71.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) traded up 0.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,490 shares. Casey's General Stores has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Casey's General Stores’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey's General Stores will post $4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

In other news, Director William C. Kimball sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $217,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Walljasper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $239,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 28.4% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 74,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter valued at $5,923,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

