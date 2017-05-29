Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) traded up 2.13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,509 shares. The company has a market cap of $582.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1070.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emily K. Nagle sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $40,896.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,496 shares in the company, valued at $491,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $94,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,368.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,024 shares of company stock worth $1,015,893 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $3,169,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 774.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 176,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,699,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 420,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 35,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a solid waste services company. The Company provides resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling and organics services. It manages its solid waste operations on a geographic basis through two regional operating segments: Eastern and Western regions, each of which provides a range of solid waste services, and its recycling and commodity brokerage operations through its Recycling segment.

