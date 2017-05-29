Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (CASC) Announces Earnings Results

Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CASC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09.

Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) opened at 4.20 on Monday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,064,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,527,000 after buying an additional 7,272,909 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 109.3% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,721,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 4,554,413 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cascadian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $16,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cascadian Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 766,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Cascadian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,406,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CASC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cascadian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cascadian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cascadian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

