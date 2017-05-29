Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carter's were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Carter's by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,946,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Mik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carter's during the third quarter worth approximately $11,073,000. Rainier Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter's during the third quarter worth approximately $7,779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter's by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Carter's by 121.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Carter's had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Carter's’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Carter's in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Carter's from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carter's from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, FBR & Co set a $111.00 price target on Carter's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.55.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 4,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $394,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,913.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

