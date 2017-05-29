Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour Sa Spon alerts:

CRRFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC lowered Carrefour Sa Spon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale lowered Carrefour Sa Spon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Carrefour Sa Spon (NASDAQ:CRRFY) traded down 0.38% during trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 120,961 shares. Carrefour Sa Spon has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/carrefour-sa-spon-crrfy-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Sa Spon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour Sa Spon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.