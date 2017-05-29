Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) received a $18.00 target price from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Get Caretrust REIT Inc alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) traded down 0.05% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,733 shares. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Given a $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/caretrust-reit-inc-ctre-given-a-18-00-price-target-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 571.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after buying an additional 1,175,847 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 184,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 191.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 502,765 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.