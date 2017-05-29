CardConnect Corp (CCN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CardConnect Corp. provides payment processing and technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers CardPointe, a reporting and transaction management portal which provides mobile, terminal and integrated payment solutions; CardSecure, a gateway integrated with the Oracle, SAP and JD Edwards ERP systems which secures transactions through data breach protection and PCI scope reduction. It serves small-to-midsize businesses, related mobile app as well as enterprise-level organizations. CardConnect Corp. is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on CardConnect Corp in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CardConnect Corp from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on CardConnect Corp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on CardConnect Corp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) traded down 1.80% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 89,005 shares. CardConnect Corp has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. The company’s market cap is $425.72 million.

CardConnect Corp (NASDAQ:CCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CardConnect Corp will post $0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CardConnect Corp by 170.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 84,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CardConnect Corp during the first quarter worth $495,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CardConnect Corp during the first quarter worth $616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CardConnect Corp by 121.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CardConnect Corp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 44,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

CardConnect Corp Company Profile

CardConnect Corp., formerly FinTech Acquisition Corp., is a holding company. The Company holds interests in CardConnect, LLC. The Company is a provider of payment processing solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Merchant Acquiring Services and Other. The Company’s platform allows it to provide payment solutions, customer support and tools for its distribution partners and merchants.

