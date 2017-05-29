Capital Senior Living (CSU) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Capital Senior Living earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $115.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.37 million.

In other Capital Senior Living news, major shareholder Arbiter Partners Capital Manag purchased 245,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $3,730,863.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation is an operator of senior housing communities in the United States. The Company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living and assisted living services, and provides home care services at one of its communities. Its continuum of care integrates independent living and assisted living and is bridged by home care through independent home care agencies or its home care agency, sustains residents’ autonomy and independence based on their physical and mental abilities.

