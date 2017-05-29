Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

Press coverage about Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capital Product Partners L.P. earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 71 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet downgraded Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. Capital Product Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 20.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Company’s fleet consisted of 36 high specification vessels with an average age of approximately 7.4 years, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container carrier vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

