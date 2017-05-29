Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Getting Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has trended positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capital Product Partners L.P. earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,427 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $415.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.67. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Capital Product Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. is an international owner of tanker, container and drybulk vessels. The Company’s fleet consisted of 36 high specification vessels with an average age of approximately 7.4 years, as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container carrier vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier.

