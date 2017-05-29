Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) Shares Sold by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Krasney Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management Inc. alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.77 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/capital-management-associates-ny-cuts-position-in-annaly-capital-management-inc-nly-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns a portfolio of real estate related investments. Its investment groups primarily consist of Agency, which invests primarily in various types of Agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; Residential credit, which invests primarily in non-Agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products and residential mortgage loan markets; Commercial real estate, which originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments, and Middle market, which provides customized debt financing to middle-market businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.