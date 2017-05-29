Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB) Given a $16.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) opened at 9.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $378.86 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.63) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 162.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 104.0% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 88.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

