Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been given a $40.00 price target by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLXN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) opened at 18.28 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $580.52 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post ($3.72) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neil Bodick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,624.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,200. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

