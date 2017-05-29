Cancom SE (COK) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on Cancom SE (ETR:COK) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of Cancom SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Cancom SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

About Cancom SE

Cancom SE is a German provider of Information Technology (IT) systems and services. The Company diversifies its activities into two business segments: e-commerce and IT Solutions. The e-commerce business segment comprises CANCOM Deutschland GmbH, CANCOM Computersysteme GmbH, CANCOM a + d IT solutions GmbH, CANCOM (Switzerland) AG and CANCOM Ltd.

