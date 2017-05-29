Canaccord Genuity Boosts 888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) Price Target to GBX 330

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 285 ($3.66) to GBX 330 ($4.24) in a report released on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on 888. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.73) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 260 ($3.34) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Investec boosted their price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company from GBX 240 ($3.08) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) traded up 1.242236% on Monday, hitting GBX 286.401184. 888 Holdings Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of GBX 188.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 301.75. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.03 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 282.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of €0.16 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from 888 Holdings Public Limited Company’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

About 888 Holdings Public Limited Company

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, emerging offerings and brand licensing revenue on third party platforms.

