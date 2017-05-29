Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position Boosted by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 322,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 160,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 91,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded down 0.79% during trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. 309,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $75.36 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 93.54%. The company had revenue of $219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

In other news, Director F Gardner Parker sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $60,043.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $978,356.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

