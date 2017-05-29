California Water Service Group (CWT) Earns News Impact Score of 0.45

Media stories about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) have been trending positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. California Water Service Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 95 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) traded down 1.15% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 70,368 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $122.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $82,728.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,098.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company. The Company operates through the supply and distribution of water and providing water-related utility services segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides non-regulated services and non-regulated services to private companies and municipalities.

