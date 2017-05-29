Calgon Carbon Co. (CCC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Calgon Carbon Co. (NYSE:CCC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Calgon Carbon had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) opened at 14.20 on Monday. Calgon Carbon has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.69 million, a P/E ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Calgon Carbon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCC. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Calgon Carbon during the first quarter worth about $475,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 60,445 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calgon Carbon by 42.1% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 174,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calgon Carbon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Calgon Carbon in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calgon Carbon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Calgon Carbon Company Profile

Calgon Carbon Corporation is a manufacturer of activated carbon, with capabilities in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection. The Company provides purification solutions for drinking water, wastewater, pollution abatement, and a range of industrial and commercial manufacturing processes. The Company operates through four segments: Activated Carbon and Service, Equipment, Consumer and Other.

