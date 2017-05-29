Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com (CMCL) Insider John Mark Learmonth Buys 14,280 Shares

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com (LON:CMCL) insider John Mark Learmonth acquired 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £13,851.60 ($17,792.68).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-com-cmcl-insider-john-mark-learmonth-buys-14280-shares.html.

Get Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation (Caledonia) is a Canada-based exploration, development and mining corporation focused on Southern Africa. The Company’s primary exploration activities are focused on the growth and development of Blanket Mine and its satellite properties. Blanket Mine has exploration title holdings in the form of registered mining claims in the Gwanda Greenstone Belt totaling 78 claims, including a small number under option, covering properties with a total area of around 2,500 hectares.

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.