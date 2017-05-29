Caldwell & Orkin Inc. Buys 9,169 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)

Caldwell & Orkin Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 1.6% of Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Caldwell & Orkin Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $8,850,000.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $550.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 246.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Co cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.21.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $451,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

