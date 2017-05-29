Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in the procurement and marketing of avocados and other perishable foods and the preparation and distribution of processed avocado products. Their expertise in marketing and distributing avocado, processed avocado, and other perishable foods allows them to deliver a wide array of fresh and processed food products to food distributors, produce wholesalers, supermarkets, and restaurants on a worldwide basis. “

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) traded up 0.88% on Monday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 86,709 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $71.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Michael A. Browne purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 18,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,658. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole purchased 42,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $2,652,956.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 604,923 shares in the company, valued at $37,372,142.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,857 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $11,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 466,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,281,000 after buying an additional 136,237 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.9% in the first quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

