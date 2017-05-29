Calavo Growers (CVGW) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calavo Growers earned a news impact score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) opened at 68.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.54. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.27 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other news, Chairman Lecil E. Cole acquired 42,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.78 per share, with a total value of $2,652,956.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 604,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,372,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Browne acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 18,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 139,942 shares of company stock worth $8,123,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc operates in the avocado industry. The Company provides value-added fresh food. The Company distributes its products both domestically and internationally and internationally. It operates in three business segments: Fresh products, Calavo Foods and Renaissance Food Group, LLC (RFG).

