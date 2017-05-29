CalAtlantic Group Inc (CAA) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CalAtlantic Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CalAtlantic Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 649,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after buying an additional 197,542 shares during the period.

CalAtlantic Group Inc (NYSE:CAA) opened at 36.64 on Monday. CalAtlantic Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33.

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. CalAtlantic Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CalAtlantic Group Inc will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. CalAtlantic Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CalAtlantic Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered CalAtlantic Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CalAtlantic Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAtlantic Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised CalAtlantic Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 15,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $572,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc is a diversified builder of single-family attached and detached homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment operations include acquiring and developing land, and constructing and selling single-family attached and detached homes.

