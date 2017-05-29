Caladrius Biosciences Inc (CLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Caladrius Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) opened at 4.49 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. Caladrius Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 270.38% and a negative net margin of 183.36%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post ($3.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 34.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth $266,000. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 74.6% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, formerly NeoStem, Inc, through its subsidiary, PCT, LLC, a Caladrius Company (PCT), provides development and manufacturing services to the cell therapy industry (which includes cell-based gene therapy). PCT specializes in cell and cell-based gene therapies. PCT offers development and manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, cell and tissue processing, logistics, storage and distribution and engineering solutions to clients with therapeutic candidates at all stages of development.

