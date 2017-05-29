Fred E. Durham III Buys 31,518 Shares of CafePress Inc (PRSS) Stock

CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) CEO Fred E. Durham III purchased 31,518 shares of CafePress stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $85,098.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,308,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,231,924. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CafePress Inc (NASDAQ:PRSS) traded up 3.94% on Monday, reaching $2.64. 41,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. CafePress Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRSS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of CafePress in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CafePress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc. increased its stake in CafePress by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 63,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CafePress by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CafePress by 31.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CafePress by 68.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About CafePress

CafePress Inc is an online retailer of personalized products offering various gifts and accessories, including t-shirts and apparel, mugs and drinkware, and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. The Company conducts its business on its primary United States-based domain, CafePress.com, and also operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

