Analysts Set Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Price Target at $43.75

Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSTE shares. TheStreet raised Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Caesarstone Ltd alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) opened at 38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.88. Caesarstone has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Price Target at $43.75” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/caesarstone-ltd-cste-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,565,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,055,000 after buying an additional 146,915 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $709,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 211,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 7,626.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 301,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 297,435 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.