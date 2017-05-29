Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesarstone from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) traded down 0.39% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,431 shares. Caesarstone has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Caesarstone had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Caesarstone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post $2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 344.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth $133,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., formerly Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is a manufacturer of engineered quartz surfaces. The Company’s products consist of engineered quartz, which are installed as countertops in residential kitchens. Its products are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation, remodeling and residential construction end markets.

