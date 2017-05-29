Cabelas Inc (CAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, “Cabela's which has accepted the buyout offer of Bass Pro Shops reported mixed financial numbers in the first quarter of 2017, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, after missing the same for three straight quarters. Both the top line and bottom line declined year over year, with the top line marking its third consecutive miss. As a result, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past six months. The top line was largely hampered by lower store traffic, dismal comparable store sales and sharp decline in merchandise sales. Meanwhile, under the amended merger agreement the value of the above mentioned deal is $5 billion, which is expected to be concluded in the third quarter. The acquisition will result in a giant entity that will control over 20% of the U.S. hunting, camping, and fishing market. The deal will help the combined entity to generate significant revenue and cost savings.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cabelas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr downgraded Cabelas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Forward View set a $60.00 target price on Cabelas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabelas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.61.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $834.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.09 million. Cabelas had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAB. Investment Centers of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabelas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Cabelas by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cabelas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabelas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Cabelas by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabelas

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

