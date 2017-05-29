Garrison Financial Corp Has $320,000 Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Garrison Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Garrison Financial Corp’s holdings in CA were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CA during the fourth quarter worth $105,650,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in CA during the fourth quarter worth $45,335,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,953,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,079,000 after buying an additional 1,323,670 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,387,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,700,000 after buying an additional 1,060,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,245,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,510,000 after buying an additional 1,029,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,514 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. CA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. CA had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CA, Inc. will post $2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CA shares. Hovde Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of CA in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. FIG Partners cut CA to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CA in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

CA Company Profile

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

