Bunzl plc (BZLFY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl plc (NASDAQ:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Bunzl plc (NASDAQ:BZLFY) traded down 0.83% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497 shares. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80.

