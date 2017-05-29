Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (PHF) Major Shareholder Buys $64,071.00 in Stock

Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc (NYSE:PHF) major shareholder Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $64,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bulldog Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc alerts:

On Wednesday, May 24th, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 6,638 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $52,838.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, Bulldog Investors, Llc acquired 10,664 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $84,885.44.

On Thursday, May 18th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 27,909 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $221,876.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 14,202 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $112,195.80.

On Friday, May 5th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 13,970 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $110,363.00.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 900 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,110.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 1,341 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $10,553.67.

On Thursday, April 20th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 8,600 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $67,424.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 7,699 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,360.16.

On Thursday, April 13th, Bulldog Investors, Llc bought 1,523 shares of Pacholder High Yield Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,940.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/bulldog-investors-llc-purchases-8100-shares-of-pacholder-high-yield-fund-inc-phf-stock-updated.html.

Pacholder High Yield Fund Company Profile

Pacholder High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return through current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in high yield, fixed income securities of domestic companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its assets in high yield debt securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacholder High Yield Fund Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.