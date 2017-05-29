Bruker (BRKR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.28

News coverage about Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bruker earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 79 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.59 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Bruker from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Bruker from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,602.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,706,631 shares in the company, valued at $895,155,419.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $49,689.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,712,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,008,583.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 84,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,330. Company insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable its customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular and cellular levels. The Company’s segments include Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST).

