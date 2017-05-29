Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Insider Sells $302,111.25 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) insider Bruce Benedict Watson sold 8,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $302,111.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) opened at 31.55 on Monday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Herman Miller, Inc. will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Herman Miller from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 176,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,148,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 165,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

