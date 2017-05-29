BRP Inc (DOO) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP Inc (TSE:DOO) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOO. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on BRP from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BRP from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.86.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of power sports vehicles and propulsion systems. The Company manufactures and sells Year-Round Products consisting of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles (SSVs) and roadsters; Seasonal Products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercrafts (PWCs), and Propulsion Products consisting of engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft.

