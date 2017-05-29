Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. in a research report issued on Friday, May 19th. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

Get Brown & Brown Inc. alerts:

Shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) traded down 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 332,661 shares. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $465.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Earns “Hold” Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brown-brown-inc-bro-earns-hold-rating-from-suntrust-banks-inc-updated.html.

In related news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 24,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $1,037,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 214.4% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Brown & Brown by 314.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $935,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.