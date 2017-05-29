Brokers Set Expectations for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $900.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,006 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 803.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.9% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 2,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $189,253.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,722 shares in the company, valued at $303,860.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Clark sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $5,621,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,238.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,141 shares of company stock worth $19,958,079. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets solutions offering, including dental and oral health products, as well as other consumable medical devices. It operates through two segments: Dental and Healthcare Consumables, and Technologies.

