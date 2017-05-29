FY2020 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Decreased by Gabelli

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – Research analysts at Gabelli dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Gabelli analyst J. Foung now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.90. Gabelli also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s FY2021 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) traded up 1.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. 81,942 shares of the company were exchanged. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Curtiss-Wright Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $1,600,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $757,828.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 25,824.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,389,000 after buying an additional 5,079,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,651,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 2,890.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 444,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 430,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,583,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,018,000 after buying an additional 331,982 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 739,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,740,000 after buying an additional 295,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power.

