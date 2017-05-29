Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (PCAR) PT at $69.79

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.79.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get PACCAR Inc alerts:

In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $60,920.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 60.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brokerages-set-paccar-inc-pcar-pt-at-69-79.html.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.