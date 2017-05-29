Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (PCAR) PT at $69.79

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.79.
PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
In other news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $60,920.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $2,542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 60.8% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 20.21%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.
