Brokerages Set Ooma Inc (OOMA) Target Price at $13.83

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair cut Ooma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on Ooma from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Ooma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Ooma Inc alerts:

Ooma (NYSE OOMA) traded up 2.35% on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 202,031 shares. The company’s market cap is $157.71 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Ooma has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.14 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 32.06% and a negative net margin of 13.13%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brokerages-set-ooma-inc-ooma-target-price-at-13-83.html.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 6,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity I. L.L.C. Worldview sold 144,027 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,407,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $11,075,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 97.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,356,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 474.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 551,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 163.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 700,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 112.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 412,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling.

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.