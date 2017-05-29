Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (V) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visa Inc (NYSE:V) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Visa reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Get Visa Inc alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.32 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Visa from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,939 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.50. Visa has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Visa Inc (V) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brokerages-expect-visa-inc-v-will-post-earnings-of-0-80-per-share-updated-updated.html.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 31,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,874,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its stake in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.