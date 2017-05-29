Brokerages Expect Tennant Company (TNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.03 Million

Analysts expect Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to announce $269.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tennant Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.78 million and the highest is $271.3 million. Tennant Company posted sales of $216.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tennant Company will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $975.16 million to $984.6 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tennant Company.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Tennant Company had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Tennant Company from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Tennant Company news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,928 shares of Tennant Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $142,209.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $683,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 6,000 shares of Tennant Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $433,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,218 shares of company stock worth $1,527,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tennant Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Tennant Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tennant Company by 75.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tennant Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tennant Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) traded up 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,759 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant Company has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $76.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Tennant Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

