Brokerages Expect Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) will report $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Tallgrass Energy GP reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy GP will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tallgrass Energy GP.

TEGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,887,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,541,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 44.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,998,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,126,000 after buying an additional 915,789 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,674,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,680,000 after buying an additional 1,590,396 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 42,861 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,511,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,469,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP) traded down 1.14% on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,777 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Tallgrass Energy GP has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Tallgrass Energy GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.00%.

