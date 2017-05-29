Brokerages Expect St. Joe Co (JOE) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for St. Joe’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that St. Joe will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover St. Joe.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. St. Joe had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The business earned $18.70 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.3% in the first quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 99,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $11,902,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) traded down 5.41% on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 202,120 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.07. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land.

