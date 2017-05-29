Depomed Inc (DEPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Depomed Inc (NASDAQ:DEPO) will post sales of $103.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Depomed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106 million. Depomed reported sales of $104.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year sales of $103.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.23 million to $490.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $522.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $487.56 million to $559.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Depomed.

Get Depomed Inc alerts:

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Depomed had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEPO. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Depomed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Depomed and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Vetr cut Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.44 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Depomed in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. 2,189,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Depomed has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company’s market capitalization is $680.61 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Depomed Inc (DEPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.03 Million” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/29/brokerages-expect-depomed-inc-depo-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-101-35-million-updated-updated-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 93,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 169,795 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 31,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Depomed by 65.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Depomed Company Profile

Depomed, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on pain and other central nervous system (CNS) conditions. Its products include NUCYNTA ER (tapentadol extended release tablets), NUCYNTA IR (NUCYNTA) (tapentadol), Gralise (gabapentin), CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) and Lazanda (fentanyl).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Depomed (DEPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.